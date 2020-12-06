) Garnett Verdeal Blake (nee May), age 94, passed away on November 25, 2020. She was born on June 19, 1926 in Oka, West Virginia to the late Greely and Rosa (Truman) May. Garnett worked for many years at W. T. Grant Co. in downtown Akron and retired as a cafeteria worker from Manchester Local School System in New Franklin. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey L. Blake; brothers, Roscoe V. May and Monzel May; sisters, Norma Jean Blake and Mildred Lucille Taylor; great grandson, Lewis G. Ward and great granddaughter, Lucy R. Ward. She is survived by sons, Charles Blake and Glenn (Cathy) Blake; 5 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and many other family and friends Special thanks to the staff at Sanctuary Health Care Wadsworth Campus for the special care given during the past 2 years. Due to Covid-19 precautions, there will be a family graveside service 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 7th at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cleveland Clinic Hospice.