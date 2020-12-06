1/1
Garnett Verdeal Blake
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garnett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Garnett Verdeal Blake (nee May), age 94, passed away on November 25, 2020. She was born on June 19, 1926 in Oka, West Virginia to the late Greely and Rosa (Truman) May. Garnett worked for many years at W. T. Grant Co. in downtown Akron and retired as a cafeteria worker from Manchester Local School System in New Franklin. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey L. Blake; brothers, Roscoe V. May and Monzel May; sisters, Norma Jean Blake and Mildred Lucille Taylor; great grandson, Lewis G. Ward and great granddaughter, Lucy R. Ward. She is survived by sons, Charles Blake and Glenn (Cathy) Blake; 5 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and many other family and friends Special thanks to the staff at Sanctuary Health Care Wadsworth Campus for the special care given during the past 2 years. Due to Covid-19 precautions, there will be a family graveside service 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 7th at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cleveland Clinic Hospice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved