Garret. J. Schick, age 74, of Akron passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born on March 24, 1946, the son of the late Joseph A. and Ann Pupach Schick. Garret will be dearly missed by his wife of 40 years, Connie; son, Jason; grandchildren, Scki and Blaze; fur baby, Lady. Garret loved playing golf and rescuing dogs. We're sure he stopped at the Rainbow Bridge for his fur babies, Zane and Toupe. Per Garret's wishes, cremation will take place, and there will be no formal services. To leave a message for Garret's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
