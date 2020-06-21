Garvin Harry Goodson, age 75, passed away on June 17, 2020. He was a lifetime resident of Akron, and graduated from Springfield High School. Garvin was employed with B.F. Goodrich for 20 years, and later owned his own landscaping company. Preceded in death by his wife, Veronica "Ronnie"; infant son, James Frederick; parents, Joseph Garvin and Ada; sister, Martha Hensal; and niece, Christy Norz, Garvin is survived by sons, Garvin (Debbie) Goodson, Kirk (Mei) Goodson and Jason (Denise) Goodson; grandchildren, Anthony, Samantha, Marley, Katie, Gage, Kendra, Kylie, Hannah and Wyatt; great-grandchildren, Autumn, Owen, Kyden, Blake, Dominik and Maxwell; sister, Linda (Jim) Harrison; niece, Sherri (Maurice) Roisman and son, Matthew; nephew, Eric (Sonya) Hensal and son, Nicholas; and great-nephews, Jamie, Geordie and Jacob Norz. There will be no services at this time. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com