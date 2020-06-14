"Every man's life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived that distinguish one man from another." Gary Arthur Morris, 68, passed away on June 11, 2020. He was born on September 12, 1951 to the late Lester and Letha Morris in Akron, OH. He was well known for his notable work with Parson's Concrete and was a member of the local 109 Labor Union for over 40 years. Gary was an avid runner and could often be found playing basketball or traveling. Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Morris. He is survived by son, Michael Morris; sisters, Wanda Morris and Mary Morris; as well as his brother, David Morris. A private memorial service will be held for Gary's immediate family. Condolences and memories can be shared with Gary's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton