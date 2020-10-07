1/1
Gary B. Rardon
Gary B. Rardon Gary Brooks Rardon, 67, passed away peacefully October 5, 2020 surrounded by his family and in the loving arms of his wife. He was born in Akron, OH to Luella Wilt and Hubert Rardon, was a long-time member of Springfield Baptist Church and spent most of his life raising his family. In his final days, he was cared for by Homestead Hospice. Gary was truly a selfless person and always greeted everyone with a big hug and kiss on the forehead. He will be remembered for his love of his family and willingness to help anyone in need. He was preceded in death by his mother, Luella; brother, Larry and sister, Pamela. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Connie; father, Hubert; brother, Tommy; daughter, Angie (Matt) Charlton; sons, Gary, Bobby (Dani), Michael (Yvonne), Brian, Ronnie (Hope), and Tommy Rardon, Chuck (Jhovie) and Josh (Nicole) Coffield, Carel (Stacey) Harper and Chris (Jen) Cox; step-daughter, Melissa Oliveros; 38 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Springfield Baptist Church, 1920 Krumroy Rd., Akron, OH 44312. Calling hours will be at church for one hour prior to the service, from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Springfield Baptist Church
OCT
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Springfield Baptist Church
