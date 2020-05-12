Gary Baxter Haase, 68, of Akron, Ohio, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Washington Hospital Emergency Room in Washington, PA. He was born February 22, 1952 in Uniontown, PA, the son of the late Walter Haase and Patricia Baxter Haase. Gary was a graduate of Washington High School and Penn State University with a degree in Recreational Therapy. He was a Human Resource Manager at Bed, Bath and Beyond, since 1992. He loved his Bed, Bath and Beyond family and remained close with many of them after his retirement last year. Golf was Gary's passion. He always said he wasn't very talented, but he practiced a hell of a lot. Gary loved watching movies, working on his car and eating Reubens. Surviving are his wife, Lois; a son, Matthew Haase of Akron; a daughter, Elizabeth Haase of Cuyahoga Falls; a sister, Michelle (William) Grubbs of Gibsonia, PA; nieces, Alyson and Ashley. He will be dearly missed by all. All services are private and have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Ave, Washington, PA







