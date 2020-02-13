|
BRIMFIELD -- Gary C. Wood, 70, died February 4, 2020. Born in Painesville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Lyle and Ruth Wood. He grew up in Stow, Ohio and graduated in 1968. He met the love of his life, Jean Wood, at Kent State University and they married in 1970. They raised their three children in Stow and moved to Brimfield in 1998. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Gary worked in management with MCI Communications and AT&T. He loved working and had an amazing work ethic that he passed on to his children. He especially loved the relationships he had with his coworkers. He loved managing people at work and at home. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping. His favorite place was the hunting cabin in southern Ohio, called "the Farm", where he spent his days mowing and his nights by the campfire. He truly enjoyed the thrill of a good deal and spent years acquiring "treasures" that now fill his pole barn. Another favorite past time was watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He faithfully attended their events even though he struggled with physical limitations in recent years. He always made it a priority to be there supporting them. His greatest legacy was his devotion to his family and being a hard-working, faithful provider. Preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Jean Wood, he is survived by son, Steven (Michele) Wood; daughters, Jenny (Mark) Bindus and Julie Foutty; brother, Keith Wood, and 12 grandchildren. Pastor Rick Bowman will conduct service Saturday, February 15th at 3 PM at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call from 1 PM until service time. In lieu of donations or flowers, we feel Gary would want people to spend time making memories or working together as a family. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2020