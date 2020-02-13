Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map

Gary Curtis Wood


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Curtis Wood Obituary
BRIMFIELD -- Gary C. Wood, 70, died February 4, 2020. Born in Painesville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Lyle and Ruth Wood. He grew up in Stow, Ohio and graduated in 1968. He met the love of his life, Jean Wood, at Kent State University and they married in 1970. They raised their three children in Stow and moved to Brimfield in 1998. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Gary worked in management with MCI Communications and AT&T. He loved working and had an amazing work ethic that he passed on to his children. He especially loved the relationships he had with his coworkers. He loved managing people at work and at home. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping. His favorite place was the hunting cabin in southern Ohio, called "the Farm", where he spent his days mowing and his nights by the campfire. He truly enjoyed the thrill of a good deal and spent years acquiring "treasures" that now fill his pole barn. Another favorite past time was watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He faithfully attended their events even though he struggled with physical limitations in recent years. He always made it a priority to be there supporting them. His greatest legacy was his devotion to his family and being a hard-working, faithful provider. Preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Jean Wood, he is survived by son, Steven (Michele) Wood; daughters, Jenny (Mark) Bindus and Julie Foutty; brother, Keith Wood, and 12 grandchildren. Pastor Rick Bowman will conduct service Saturday, February 15th at 3 PM at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call from 1 PM until service time. In lieu of donations or flowers, we feel Gary would want people to spend time making memories or working together as a family. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now