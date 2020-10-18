1/1
Gary D. Benz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary D. Benz, age 74 of Uniontown, passed away on October 10, 2020. Born in Akron to Helene and Norman Benz, he graduated from Garfield High School and attended the University of Akron. Gary was employed by General Foods Corporation where he met many lifelong friends. Gary was a former member of the Akron Yacht Club and served on the Board of Governors and as Property Chairman. He spent countless hours waterskiing on the Portage Lakes. Family vacations were spent on the Ohio River or other watery destinations. Gary had four faithful companions at home over the years. His Dalmatian sidekicks were road trip buddies, loyal protectors, and therapy dogs when he needed them. He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Becky; daughter, Natalie and son-in-law, Justin; brother, Norm; an uncle and several cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Uniontown on Saturday, October 24 at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. The family wishes to thank Homestead Hospice for their support and compassionate care. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 18, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved