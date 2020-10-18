Gary D. Benz, age 74 of Uniontown, passed away on October 10, 2020. Born in Akron to Helene and Norman Benz, he graduated from Garfield High School and attended the University of Akron. Gary was employed by General Foods Corporation where he met many lifelong friends. Gary was a former member of the Akron Yacht Club and served on the Board of Governors and as Property Chairman. He spent countless hours waterskiing on the Portage Lakes. Family vacations were spent on the Ohio River or other watery destinations. Gary had four faithful companions at home over the years. His Dalmatian sidekicks were road trip buddies, loyal protectors, and therapy dogs when he needed them. He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Becky; daughter, Natalie and son-in-law, Justin; brother, Norm; an uncle and several cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Uniontown on Saturday, October 24 at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. The family wishes to thank Homestead Hospice for their support and compassionate care. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com