Gary D. Cuckler, age 79, passed away on Sunday, March 15th. Gary was born in Glouster, Ohio to Sidney and Jenny Cuckler and lived most of his life in Barberton. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at several bases in the U.S. and Africa. He married the love of his life Patricia (Palinkas) and raised his family in Barberton. He was a machinist by trade and worked at McNeil Corp. and Reuther Mold and Machine. He loved his family and being together with them. He also enjoyed attending his sons, sporting events and helped coach Little League Baseball. Later in life, he loved watching his grandchildren play sports. He attended the Barberton Church of God and loved his church family. By those who knew and loved him, he will be missed greatly. Gary was preceded by his wife of 52 years, Patricia; his brothers, Sidney and Larry, and his sister, Carol. He is survived by his sons, James, Daniel (Lori), and Steven; along with ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held for family and friends on Wednesday, March 18th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Barberton Church of God, 885 N. Summit Street, Barberton. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, March 19th at 11 a.m., also held at the Barberton church of God. Arrangements by Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, BARBERTON (330)-745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 18, 2020