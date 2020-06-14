Gary D. Ketterman
Gary passed away at his home on June 10, 2020 at the age of 65. Gary served in the United States Marine Corps and owned and operated Ketterman's Lawn Care for 20 years until his illness. He loved the beauty of nature and his sense of humor will be remembered by all. Gary was preceded in death by his mother and father, Harold and Dorothy Ketterman; his in-laws, Noble and Sally McClure; granddaughter, Aubrie Ketterman; and his niece, Kathleen Benson. He leaves behind to mourn, his loving wife of 43 years, Norma McClure Ketterman; three boys that he was so proud of, Jake (Allison), Jordan (Micki) and Zachary (Brianna) Ketterman. He loved and adored his six grandchildren, Aiden, Avery, Ethan, Lacie, Zayla and Bryson Ketterman. Gary is also survived by his sister, Beverly (Charles) Benson; brother, Robert (Necia) Ketterman; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. The Ketterman family would like to thank our neighbors, family and friends who got us through our darkest moments. A special thanks to Micki Ketterman for her wonderful care of Gary, his wonderful, devoted hospice nurses, Diane and Adrianne, and special caregivers, Stephanie, Jeremy and Jackie who all became our extended family. There will not be any calling hours at this time, but a memorial celebration will be held at a later date. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 14, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
