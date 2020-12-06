Gary E. Earlenbaugh, age 64, passed away on Tues. Dec. 1st 2020 at home with his family after a long battle with cancer.Gary was born in Akron on Oct. 8th 1956 He served in the U.S. Army Gary was a loving, caring husband, son, father, and brother. He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Earlenbaugh and brother, Randy Earlenbaugh. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Earlenbaugh; mother, Marie Earlenbaugh; sons, Jason, Mike and Andrew Slota, Daniel and David Earlenbaugh; daughter, Crystal Earlenbaugh; 7 grand children, 5 great grand children; brothers, Melvin (Connie) Earlenbaugh, Jeffery (Diane) Earlenbaugh; sisters, Lori (Mike) Danford, Tammy (Don) Boettler and Deonna (Van) Siatras. Gary has been cremated, and a celebration of life service will be held in the spring of 2021 In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to Grace Hospice of Akron







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store