1/1
Gary E Earlenbaugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary E. Earlenbaugh, age 64, passed away on Tues. Dec. 1st 2020 at home with his family after a long battle with cancer.Gary was born in Akron on Oct. 8th 1956 He served in the U.S. Army Gary was a loving, caring husband, son, father, and brother. He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Earlenbaugh and brother, Randy Earlenbaugh. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Earlenbaugh; mother, Marie Earlenbaugh; sons, Jason, Mike and Andrew Slota, Daniel and David Earlenbaugh; daughter, Crystal Earlenbaugh; 7 grand children, 5 great grand children; brothers, Melvin (Connie) Earlenbaugh, Jeffery (Diane) Earlenbaugh; sisters, Lori (Mike) Danford, Tammy (Don) Boettler and Deonna (Van) Siatras. Gary has been cremated, and a celebration of life service will be held in the spring of 2021 In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to Grace Hospice of Akron



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved