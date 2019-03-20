Gary E. Gosser



Gary E. Gosser, 63, passed away peacefully with family by his side, on Sunday, March 17th, 2019.



Gary was born December 3rd, 1955 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and was a lifelong area resident. He was a 1973 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and of The University of Akron with a degree in Transportation. Gary's three greatest passions in life were his family, travel, and music. He felt most at home when traveling to the Great Smoky Mountains and listening to Bluegrass. Gary would also want us to mention the great conversations and food that he very much enjoyed with the "Tip Top crew".



Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Eugene (Bud) Gosser, and his Aunt Eileen Johnson.



Gary is survived by his sister, Gloria Sines (Richard); two nieces and one nephew, Tami Michalak (Jason), Julie Stopka (Jim), and Mike Sines (Kim) ; three great-nephews, Ryan, Tristan and Landon, and one great-niece, Hannah; as well as "special" cousins, Jeanne, Chris, Cheryl and Debbie; and friends Amir Izad and Sandy Hanshew. He is also survived by numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.



At Gary's request, cremation will take place, with a private celebration of life. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary