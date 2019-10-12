Home

Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home
199 Woodford Street
Portland, ME 04103
(207) 775-3763
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
S. Mary's Episcopal Church
43 Foreside Road
Falmouth, ME
GAry Edward Conway

GAry Edward Conway Obituary
Gary Edward Conway Gary Edward Conway, a man of dignity, grace, and faith died October 8, 2019. A naval veteran, Gary is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan Tymoski Conway of Cumberland; his children and grandchildren: Christian Edward, Sarah and Holden Edward Conway of San Anselmo, California, Whitney Conway, Edwin, Sophia and Amara Dijkshoorn of Brunswick, Maine and Jamie and Lisa Conway of Scarborough, Maine. Also surviving are Gary's sister, Patricia Ann Menduni of Dunedin, Florida; brothers and sisters-in-law, Maria and David Glaser of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Lisa Tymoski and Charles Franks of Easton, Pennsylvania, and George and Annette Tymoski, also of Easton, Pennsylvania. The memory of his love and generosity will live on in the hearts of cherished family and friends, near and far. A Funeral Mass honoring Gary's life will be celebrated on October 14, 2 p.m. at S. Mary's Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth, Maine.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 12, 2019
