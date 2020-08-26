TOGETHER AGAIN Gary F. Campbell, 76, of Akron passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on August 22, 2020. A life resident of the area he was born on August 14, 1944 to the late Edward and Margaret (nee Troy) Campbell. He was a graduate of Kenmore High School, a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the South Akron Orioles #167. He enjoyed hunting and riding motorcycles. He also enjoyed racing stock cars in the eighties at the Barberton Speedway. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill Campbell and beloved wife, Judy. He leaves to cherish his memory son, Jacob (Michele); daughters, Regina, Shannon and Billi Campbell; brother, Donnie (Julie); sisters, Carol (Don) Worlow, Kathy (Denny) Board; grandchildren, Gary, Jade, Ember and Noah; great grandson, Wyatt; longtime friend and companion, Barb. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place and private family burial will be held at a later time. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Campbell family. Messages and memories of Gary can be shared at schluppucakfh.com
.