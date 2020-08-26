1/1
Gary F. Campbell
1944 - 2020
TOGETHER AGAIN Gary F. Campbell, 76, of Akron passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on August 22, 2020. A life resident of the area he was born on August 14, 1944 to the late Edward and Margaret (nee Troy) Campbell. He was a graduate of Kenmore High School, a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the South Akron Orioles #167. He enjoyed hunting and riding motorcycles. He also enjoyed racing stock cars in the eighties at the Barberton Speedway. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill Campbell and beloved wife, Judy. He leaves to cherish his memory son, Jacob (Michele); daughters, Regina, Shannon and Billi Campbell; brother, Donnie (Julie); sisters, Carol (Don) Worlow, Kathy (Denny) Board; grandchildren, Gary, Jade, Ember and Noah; great grandson, Wyatt; longtime friend and companion, Barb. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place and private family burial will be held at a later time. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Campbell family. Messages and memories of Gary can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
AUG
28
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff & Families of Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
