With great sadness, we announce the passing of Gary H. Lowe, 61, who died peacefully in his sleep on November 10, 2019. Born on August 19, 1958, Gary is the son of Laura Lowe Graham (Dave) and the late Harry Lowe. He has been a resident of Cuyahoga Falls most of his life, the town he loved. Gary had a strong work ethic and was employed at Americhem for 36 years, recently retiring on October 1, 2019. He loved tinkering around the house and cabin and mowing the lawn with his John Deere tractor. Gary's second home was at Seneca Lake where he and his wife of 33 years, Beth, enjoyed many years of happiness with their lake family. Gary lived his life on his own terms - fully and without regret. He was a proud patriot, a die-hard Browns fan, king of the dance floor and an avid Euchre player. For Gary, happiness was enjoying the simple things in life like sitting on the deck at the lake or quiet Sundays at home. He was a loyal friend to many and will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all. He is survived by daughter, Samantha Wilson (Sean, Penelope, Lorelai, Vivian) and son, Jason Lowe (Donna, Hannah, Evalyn, Jason, Jr.). He is also survived by sister, Vickie Guinn, and many special aunts, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nephews, nieces and cousins. He is preceded in death by his brother, Harry Lowe, Jr.; brother-in-law, Frank Guinn; in-laws, Frank and Maggie Pozuc; and uncles. Calling hours will be Friday, November 15th from 3 to 5pm at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 5pm. Supporting the veterans was very important to Gary. Please thank a veteran today and proudly fly your flag. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Post 1062 1581 Main St. Cuyahoga Falls 44221 or a veteran's organization of your choice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019