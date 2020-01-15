Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Gary Hull Jr., 51, passed away on January 11, 2020 surrounded by his wife and family. He enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, bowling, camping and cooking. Gary was an avid football fan and coached his son's pee wee teams. His favorite teams were the Browns and Buckeyes. Gary is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Eileen Timms, Elmer and Emma Kotch; and son, Corey. He is survived by the love of his life, Brenda; sons, Gary III (Jess) and Alex; granddaughter, Luna; parents, Gary Sr. and Nancy; sister, Tammy (Bert); and nephew, Andrew. Visitation Sunday, January 19 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at 2pm. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. To share a message with the family, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
