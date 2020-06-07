Gary J. Raymond, Jr., 50, of Akron, passed away on May 31, 2020. He was born in Grantsville, WV on August 8, 1969. He was preceded in death in death by his father, Gary J. Raymond, Sr.; his grandparents; 2 uncles and 1 aunt. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Phyllis Bowe (nee Self); brother, Gary Dean Raymond (fiancee Teresa Best); beloved nephew, Colton Dean Raymond; and numerous family members in West Virginia and Illinois. Gary graduated from Green High School and went on to join the United States Navy. His last job was for JRB/Stanley-Black and Decker. He was an avid fisherman and caught many large "muskies". His great love was for his boat and West Branch Lake. He will be dearly missed by his family. To leave a special message for the family visit www.NewcomerAKron.com Private services will be held by the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.