Gary Jasiunas



June 29, 1947



May 10,2019



Gary would like to let you know that his work here is done. He received a call, the sort of offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus: a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time. Job security is exactly 110 percent. His new mission takes him to a wonderful place where he will walk and breathe easily while socializing, watching college sports and drinking craft beer to his heart's content. Fun, laughter, and love are guaranteed. Food and drink are never-ending, and you never gain an ounce. He left detailed instructions for his family and friends to celebrate his mission here, which has now been completed. Non-adherence to these instructions will not be tolerated.



Bonnie, J.B., and Jon would like to thank all the family, friends and doctors who provided support during his 30-year battle with rheumatoid arthritis and its complications. Please join us for a celebration of Gary's life at Musketeers Bar & Grill, 3027 Brecksville Rd., Richfield, Ohio, 44286 on May 19 from 3 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations in Gary's memory to Western Reserve Academy, 115 College St., Hudson, Ohio 44236. Website: wra.thankyouforcaring. org. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary