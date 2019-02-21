Home

Gary L. Cain

Gary L. Cain Obituary
Gary L. Cain

Gary L. Cain, 63, passed away at home surrounded by family on February 19, 2019.

He was a very generous, kind-hearted person and enjoyed the simpler things in life. Gary was very caring, a loving father and a loyal friend.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Curtis L. Cain.

He is survived by his mother, Jean L. Cain; children, Tina Walker, Shannon Tompkins, Gary (Helen) Cain Jr.; grandchildren, T.J. Miller, Dalton Miller, Mikey Tompkins, Temperence Cain, Donovan Cain; brothers, Larry P. (Jerilee) Cain, Terry Cain; and many other family and friends.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. No services will be held.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
