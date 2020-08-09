1/1
Gary L. Easterday
1934 - 2020
BARBERTON -- Gary L. Easterday, 85, went home to be with the Lord on July 29, 2020. He was born in Wooster, Ohio on September 18, 1934. He was the oldest son of Clyde Easterday and Evelyn (Brown). Gary graduated Wadsworth High School in 1952. He married his love Marjorie on May 12, 1956. They were married for 64 years. While serving in the Airforce, he graduated from Yale University as a Chinese Interpreter and spent time in Taiwan. After the military he worked and went to college full-time, earning his degree in engineering, while providing for his family. His work would eventually take the couple to Maryland where they lived for 27 years before moving back to Ohio. He was an amazing husband, father and Papa. He loved making people laugh with his jokes and stories. Gary was preceded in death by his son, Michael; mom, Evelyn; father, Clyde; as well as several aunts, uncles and other family. He is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie (Wohlford); children, Craig (Debbie), Mark (Elaine) and Beth Henderson (Jim); brothers, Kenny (Becky) of Wooster, Darrell (Judy) of Austin, TX, and Ryan (Carole) of Reading PA; as well as grandchildren, Corey (Megan), Olivia, Jeff, Dan, and Amanda Incorvati. Services will be held on August 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, OH. Internment and military burial will be for family only at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
