Gary L. Vaughn, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Gary was born in Akron to Thatus "Milbern" and Inas "Peggy" Vaughn on December 31, 1946. He attended Ellet High School and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company after 30 years of service. He was preceded in death by his father, Milbern; brother, Ronnie; and daughter-in-law, Kelly. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Beverly; sons, Brent (Lydia) and Heath; daughter, Tracy (Dave) Cline; grandchildren, Brock (Kelsey) Cline, Zack Cline, Kaylee (Joe) Johnson, Cody (Abby) Vaughn, Whitney, Hannah and Chase Vaughn, and Dylan Vaughn; mother, Inas "Peggy" Vaughn; and sister, Linda Vaughn; and eight great-grandchildren. Gary's grandchildren brought him great joy. He loved to play euchre, be Santa's helper and years ago, coach his son's youth football. He loved to fish and he took many fishing trips to Canada. Gary was known among family and friends to host the best fish frys and make yummy breakfast food. He loved making grocery runs to R-Grocery with his partner in crime, Bob. A Memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Maranatha Bible Church, 1424 Killian Road, Akron, Ohio 44312, with Pastor Craig Peters officiating. Family and friends will be received at the church prior to the service Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to Toys for Tots, c/o Robert Harris, 2658 Edison Street NW, Uniontown, OH 44685; or Lifebanc, 4775 Richmond Road, Cleveland, OH 44128. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 14, 2019