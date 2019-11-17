|
Gary L. Woods, 70, passed away on November 13, 2019. He was born on April 1, 1949, in Fairmont, W. Va., to the late Lawrence and Betty Woods. Gary graduated from Springfield High School and served in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division. He was a member of the Army/Navy Club Post 273 and the Airport VFW. He was an avid snow skier enjoying many trips out west. He was kind, considerate and loved his family. His sense of humor and beautiful smile will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Randy; brother-in-law, Jerry Angerstien; and niece, Jessica Angerstien. Survived by sisters, Lana Angerstien, Tammy (Keith) Hershberger; nephews, Joe (Cynthia) Angerstien and Ryan (Jayni) Hershberger; nieces, Jill Hershberger and Amy (John) Ridley; great nephew, Jace; great nieces, Bailey, Gabby, Andria and Kensly; special friends, Rodney Morris, Ann and Andy Emanuele and Desi and Bobby Arnold. We would like to extend a special thank you to his health aides, Rick, Holly and Donna. Calling hours will be on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., with a service to follow. Burial will be at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 17, 2019