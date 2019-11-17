Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 N. Canton Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 N. Canton Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Woods


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary L. Woods Obituary
Gary L. Woods, 70, passed away on November 13, 2019. He was born on April 1, 1949, in Fairmont, W. Va., to the late Lawrence and Betty Woods. Gary graduated from Springfield High School and served in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division. He was a member of the Army/Navy Club Post 273 and the Airport VFW. He was an avid snow skier enjoying many trips out west. He was kind, considerate and loved his family. His sense of humor and beautiful smile will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Randy; brother-in-law, Jerry Angerstien; and niece, Jessica Angerstien. Survived by sisters, Lana Angerstien, Tammy (Keith) Hershberger; nephews, Joe (Cynthia) Angerstien and Ryan (Jayni) Hershberger; nieces, Jill Hershberger and Amy (John) Ridley; great nephew, Jace; great nieces, Bailey, Gabby, Andria and Kensly; special friends, Rodney Morris, Ann and Andy Emanuele and Desi and Bobby Arnold. We would like to extend a special thank you to his health aides, Rick, Holly and Donna. Calling hours will be on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., with a service to follow. Burial will be at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now