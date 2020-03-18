|
|
Gary Lee Caetta, 70, passed away on March 15, 2020. He was born June 15, 1949, in Akron to the late Joseph and Dorothy Caetta. He worked for the Ohio Bell Company and retired after 35 years. He enjoyed traveling to the ocean and collecting rare guns. He loved his daughters and grandchildren and made sure to spend as much time with them as he could. Gary is survived by his daughters, Destinie (Sameer) Caetta Savant, Casey (Jeffrey) Weld, and Teri (Mark) Phillips; sisters, Scdella, Chevonne, Sherrila; grandchildren, Preston, Curstin, Sophie, and Asher; step-grandchildren, Katy and Austin; great-grandchild, Carson; best friend, Jack Blevins. A family gathering will be held on Friday, with more details available from the family. Photos, memories and other condolences can be shared at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 18, 2020