Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Community Vineyard Church
2543 State Rd.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Community Vineyard Church
2543 State Rd.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary amos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lynn amos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Lynn amos Obituary
Gary Lynn Amos

Gary Lynn Amos, 70, began praising his Savior face to face, on July 7, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, soul mate and best friend, Jackie; children, Scott (Ida), Shawn (Jackie), Seth (Nisha), Kara (Dan), and Alex; step children, Julianna (Mike), Patrick (Vysh), Olivia, Ben and Chloe; 12 grandchildren; brother, Bob (Kaye) and sister, Debbie (Roy).

He was preceded in death by parents, Troy and Edie.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Community Vineyard Church, 2543 State Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Gary loved to go to the cafe at church before service for fellowship, coffee and snacks (particularly the sweet ones). Prior to the service, friends are welcome to join us as we do the same, beginning at 12 p.m. in the cafe at Community Vineyard Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.