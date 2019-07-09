|
|
Gary Lynn Amos
Gary Lynn Amos, 70, began praising his Savior face to face, on July 7, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, soul mate and best friend, Jackie; children, Scott (Ida), Shawn (Jackie), Seth (Nisha), Kara (Dan), and Alex; step children, Julianna (Mike), Patrick (Vysh), Olivia, Ben and Chloe; 12 grandchildren; brother, Bob (Kaye) and sister, Debbie (Roy).
He was preceded in death by parents, Troy and Edie.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Community Vineyard Church, 2543 State Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
Gary loved to go to the cafe at church before service for fellowship, coffee and snacks (particularly the sweet ones). Prior to the service, friends are welcome to join us as we do the same, beginning at 12 p.m. in the cafe at Community Vineyard Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 9, 2019