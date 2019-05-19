Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Cheek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lynn Cheek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary Lynn Cheek Obituary
Gary Lynn Cheek

Gary Lynn Cheek, 74, beloved father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

A lifetime resident of Akron, OH, he was born on December 17, 1944 to Garnett and Emma "Leona" Cheek. He graduated from Green High School in 1963. After high school, he married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen Ann Murphy. Gary and Kathy were married for 34 years. Gary spent most of his career working for Lawson Milk Company.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Kathy and his brother, Dale. He is survived by his son, Dale Cheek (Nicole); his sister Shirley Black; five grandchildren, Raymond Cheek, Montana Cheek, Johnny Cheek, Teagan Cheek, Cayden Cheek, and great granddaughter, Helena Hayes.

Family will receive friends on Friday, May 24th, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life Ceremony immediately following, Kevin O'Brien, Celebrant. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now