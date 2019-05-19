|
Gary Lynn Cheek
Gary Lynn Cheek, 74, beloved father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
A lifetime resident of Akron, OH, he was born on December 17, 1944 to Garnett and Emma "Leona" Cheek. He graduated from Green High School in 1963. After high school, he married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen Ann Murphy. Gary and Kathy were married for 34 years. Gary spent most of his career working for Lawson Milk Company.
He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Kathy and his brother, Dale. He is survived by his son, Dale Cheek (Nicole); his sister Shirley Black; five grandchildren, Raymond Cheek, Montana Cheek, Johnny Cheek, Teagan Cheek, Cayden Cheek, and great granddaughter, Helena Hayes.
Family will receive friends on Friday, May 24th, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life Ceremony immediately following, Kevin O'Brien, Celebrant. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2019