Gary "G" McDaniel was called home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2020. He was the oldest of two children. He loved sports, especially playing basketball. He was a graduate of Buchtel High School in 1995 and worked for Apples Grocery Store and Gojo Industries many years before becoming ill. He was preceded in death by grandmother, Barbara (Bobie) Owens and aunt Laverne Turner. He is survived by his loving mother, Cynthia McDaniel; father, Gary McDaniel, Sr.; baby sister, Ramiya McDaniel. He also leaves behind his daughter Cassidy McDaniel; stepdaughters, Carson Bowens and Cammie Bowens; loving girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Quanna Bowens; and a host of relatives, friends, and family members to cherish his memory. Special thanks to Akron General Cleveland Clinic for caring for Gary and showing the family support. Thanks to everyone who sent flowers, cards and food. May the memory of Gary's infectious laughter and fighting spirit be a blessing to all who knew him. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306, where family will recieve friends from 10:00 A.M. until time of service.