|
|
Gary McKee
Gary McKee, 76, passed away March 11, 2019.
Born in Akron, Ohio Gary had lived all his life in the Akron area. He served in the U.S. Navy and was retired from the City of Akron after many years of service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; brother, David McKee; and stepdaughter, Linda Phillips.
Gary is survived by his stepdaughters, Diane Barker of Akron and
Gloria Cain of Tallmadge; son, Calvin Dowdy of Akron; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Mills, of Canal Fulton.
Services will be at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019