TALLMADGE -- Gary Pickelsimer, 73, passed away on December 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Akron and lived in Tallmadge since 1985. Gary served in the U.S. Army and retired from Brown and Graves Lumber with 20 years and retired for Schneller LLC after 19 years of service. Gary enjoyed building things, playing the lottery and loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Pickelsimer; brother, Jeffrey Pickelsimer. Gary is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Dennie (Susan) Pickelsimer of BrookPark, Brett (Melanie) Dean of Brimfield, Shay (Rochelle Simon) Pickelsimer of Tallmadge; daughter, April (Dan) Stroup of Jackson Township; father, James Pickelsimer of Cedar Bluff, AL; sister, Linda Pickelsimer; brother, James (Linda) Pickelsimer both of Cedar Bluff, AL; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to the , 525 N. Broad St., Canfield, OH 44406. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019