Gary R. Kapusinski
1949 - 2020
Gary R. Kapusinski, 71, of Akron, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 3, 2020. He was born in Akron on February 19, 1949 to the late Robert and Leah Kapusinski. Gary was drafted into the United States Marine Corps in 1970 and served honorably for two years. He retired from Acme after over 40 years of service. Gary was a simple man who loved spending time with family and friends. He attended regular breakfast get togethers with his high school buddies and luncheons with his family. He also enjoyed fishing and was his grandson Preston's number one fan at sporting events. One of Gary's fondest memories was his month long cross country road trip last year with his buddy, Mark. In addition to his parents; Gary was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Liebmann. He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Tracie (Jarrod) Norris, Dawn (Mike) Mihal, Danielle Kapusinski (Jimmy Blythe) and their mother, Dianna Kapusinski; sister, Patty (John) Seaburn; brother, Larry (Renay) Kapusinski; grandchildren, Sara, Katey, Christopher, Abby, Jamie, Tayna, and Preston; great-grandchildren, Bryson, Alleigh, Emma, and Raiden; sister-in-law, Gloria Tepus; and many close friends including Mark Law and Jerry Tepus. He also leaves his beloved grand-dogs. Due to social distancing requirements, services for Gary will be private. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 6, 2020.
