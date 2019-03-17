Home

Services
West Harpeth Funeral Home
6962 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209
615-352-9400
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
McCrory Lane
Gary R. Nickerson Obituary
Gary R.

Nickerson

Gary R. Nickerson, of Nashville, Tenn. peacefully passed away at the age of 71, on Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born in Lakewood, Ohio on February 2, 1948 to the late Robert H. Nickerson and Evelyn Hewitt Nickerson.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Dana Sue Nickerson; children, Melissa A. Dean(David), Kevin G. Nickerson (Jennifer), and Robert B. Nickerson (Natalie). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cameron, Brenden, Logan, and Mason; siblings, Glen Nickerson (Marilyn) and Gail Bossard; and a host of many extended family members and friends.

Gary honorably served his country in the U.S. Army for six years during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed sports, but especially enjoyed football. Gary refereed football for 15 years in California and Ohio for all age levels and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

A celebration of life will be held at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery (McCrory Lane) on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11 a.m., with military honors. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at West Harpeth Funeral Home in Nashville from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
