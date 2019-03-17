Gary R.



Gary R. Nickerson, of Nashville, Tenn. peacefully passed away at the age of 71, on Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born in Lakewood, Ohio on February 2, 1948 to the late Robert H. Nickerson and Evelyn Hewitt Nickerson.



Gary is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Dana Sue Nickerson; children, Melissa A. Dean(David), Kevin G. Nickerson (Jennifer), and Robert B. Nickerson (Natalie). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cameron, Brenden, Logan, and Mason; siblings, Glen Nickerson (Marilyn) and Gail Bossard; and a host of many extended family members and friends.



Gary honorably served his country in the U.S. Army for six years during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed sports, but especially enjoyed football. Gary refereed football for 15 years in California and Ohio for all age levels and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.



A celebration of life will be held at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery (McCrory Lane) on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11 a.m., with military honors. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at West Harpeth Funeral Home in Nashville from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.