In Loving memory of Gary R. Robidoux who passed March 21, 2020 at the age of 69. Born in Detroit, MI, spending most of his life in Cuyahoga Falls, he attended St. Josephs and graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School. He was veteran of the US Army, serving in Germany, Vietnam and Fort Knox, KY. Gary worked at the US postal Service, Stow branch, as a letter carrier working on the same walking route for 25 years. He retired from the USPS at the age of 55 with 34 years of service. Gary was an avid lover of Life, his 1957 Chevy, the Soap Box Derby and all things Bob Dylan. He was a kind and loving person and will be missed by family and friends. Preceded in death by his mother, Barbara O'Kelly and his father, Robert Robidoux. Survived by sisters, Sue Lynn Robidoux (Calif.), Maureen O'Kelly (MT), brother Tim O'Kelly (Ohio) and Lynn May, his loving partner of 32 years. A celebration of life will be held at the Barn at Wolf Creek, July 26th from 2 - 4 p.m. Service starting at 3 p.m., Pastor Jim Roma officiating. Directions, condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the Gary's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher, Norton