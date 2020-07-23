1/1
Gary R. Robidoux
In Loving memory of Gary R. Robidoux who passed March 21, 2020 at the age of 69. Born in Detroit, MI, spending most of his life in Cuyahoga Falls, he attended St. Josephs and graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School. He was veteran of the US Army, serving in Germany, Vietnam and Fort Knox, KY. Gary worked at the US postal Service, Stow branch, as a letter carrier working on the same walking route for 25 years. He retired from the USPS at the age of 55 with 34 years of service. Gary was an avid lover of Life, his 1957 Chevy, the Soap Box Derby and all things Bob Dylan. He was a kind and loving person and will be missed by family and friends. Preceded in death by his mother, Barbara O'Kelly and his father, Robert Robidoux. Survived by sisters, Sue Lynn Robidoux (Calif.), Maureen O'Kelly (MT), brother Tim O'Kelly (Ohio) and Lynn May, his loving partner of 32 years. A celebration of life will be held at the Barn at Wolf Creek, July 26th from 2 - 4 p.m. Service starting at 3 p.m., Pastor Jim Roma officiating. Directions, condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the Gary's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher, Norton




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Barn at Wolf Creek
JUL
26
Service
03:00 PM
Barn at Wolf Creek
3 entries
July 23, 2020
Rest in peace Gary. Take care of mom up there.
Maureen
Sister
July 23, 2020
Rest in peace my veteran brother you fought the good fight
James Yoder
Served In Military Together
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home
