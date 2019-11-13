|
|
Gary R. Strain, age 74 of Streetsboro, Ohio, passed away on November 7, 2019. Gary was born on March 3, 1945 in Akron, the son of the late Robert and Jean (nee Snider) Strain. He served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam War, he was honorably discharged. Gary was a truck driver most of his life, he loved to drive. He also enjoyed hunting and spending time with his dog and best friend, Shikara. Other than his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his former wife and friend, Dorothy Lee (nee Powell) Strain; his sister, Barbara Jean Zabel; his one grandson and two great-grandsons. Gary leaves behind his brothers, Jerry and Frank Strain; four sons, Brian, Brett (Betsy), Gary J., and Garner (Cassandra) Strain; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and many family and friends who mourn his loss. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. Gary will be laid to rest at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019