Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Strain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary R. Strain


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary R. Strain Obituary
Gary R. Strain, age 74 of Streetsboro, Ohio, passed away on November 7, 2019. Gary was born on March 3, 1945 in Akron, the son of the late Robert and Jean (nee Snider) Strain. He served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam War, he was honorably discharged. Gary was a truck driver most of his life, he loved to drive. He also enjoyed hunting and spending time with his dog and best friend, Shikara. Other than his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his former wife and friend, Dorothy Lee (nee Powell) Strain; his sister, Barbara Jean Zabel; his one grandson and two great-grandsons. Gary leaves behind his brothers, Jerry and Frank Strain; four sons, Brian, Brett (Betsy), Gary J., and Garner (Cassandra) Strain; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and many family and friends who mourn his loss. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. Gary will be laid to rest at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now