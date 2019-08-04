|
Dr. Gary
Robinson
Dr. Gary Robinson passed away peacefully on July 26 surrounded by the family and friends he loved so deeply.
He was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on July 16, 1947, to Roy and Kay (Hieronimus) Robinson. He grew up in the Warren, Ohio area, graduating from Southington High School in 1965. He was active in Boy Scouts, coached youth baseball, and in 1960 became an avid Indians fan, a passion he shared with his daughter Brittany.
The first in his family to attend college, he worked his way through Kent State University and graduated in 1970 with a degree in education. He spent the next five years teaching English and history at Maplewood High School in Trumbull County. In 1975 he and Kathy built a house in Champion, Ohio where she taught. He returned to KSU's graduate school, where he specialized in counseling psychology, graduating with his PhD in 1984. After serving internships at Western Reserve Human Services and Fallsview Psychiatric Hospital, he became a licensed psychologist in 1985.
He then opened and began building his own clinic, Kent Psychological. That practice would eventually employ 18 therapists and numerous support personnel, becoming known in Portage County for its clinical excellence and treating clients with respect and kindness. He saw thousands of clients over his 34-year career and considered it a privilege and honor that each had chosen him as therapist.
He said that the best part of his life was the closeness he shared with his three daughters and his wife Kathy. Gary loved to travel, read extensively, and to write creatively. He and his wife spent the summer of 1974 in Europe, often took Kathy's students to Spain, and traveled with his family to Mexico and Canada. He especially loved the family's annual two-week vacation in Huron on Lake Erie.
He was an active thirty-year member of the Kent United Church of Christ, serving on its worship, outreach, fellowship, and personnel ministries. He was also a member of the American Psychological Association, Ohio Psychological Association, and a therapist/mentor with a family therapy seminar out of Akron Child Guidance. Remembering with gratitude the support he received from the KSU/Trumbull branch, he endowed two scholarships--one for seniors of Southington High School and the other for sophomores studying at the Trumbull campus. He was known for his kindness, gentleness, and extreme generosity.
Gary is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathy and three daughters, Brittany, Rachel and Leah (Zack) Baddeley; his brother, Dennis (Ellyn) of Louisville; nephews, Seth (Mary) and Matt Robinson; sister-in-law, Patricia Webster of Calgary, Canada, nephew, Bradley and niece, Tara, also of Calgary; and various cousins in Wheeling, West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kay and Roy Robinson.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Hospice, 6801 Brecksville Rd., Suite 10, Independence, Ohio 44131 or to Coleman Professional Services, 5982 Rhodes Rd., Kent, Ohio 44240 (colemanservices.org).
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 11 a.m. at the Kent United Church of Christ, Rev. Amy Gopp officiating. A short calling hour will be held at 10 a.m. Private inurnment at Standing Rock Cemetery. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019