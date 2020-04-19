|
|
CUYAHOGA FALLS - On April 12th, 2020, Gary S. French ("Frenchy"),74, passed from this earthly life into his eternal rest. Gary was born on July 16th, 1945 to Stella and Albert French in Akron, Ohio. He was a resident of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio most of his life. Gary is survived by his siblings, Virginia Stauffer (Tom), Michael French (Debra), Brad French, and Sid French; nieces and nephews, Kathy Duffey, Kimi French, Michael French (Cindy), and Dan French. Gary served in the United States Army. He had a great love for music and enjoyed sports, especially playing golf. His dry humor and great wit will surely be missed. Memorial services to be held at a later date. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020