Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:30 PM
Community of Christ Church
834 Grant Street
Akron, OH
View Map
Gary Slack


1963 - 2020
Gary Slack Obituary
(1963-2020) Gary "Michael" Slack, 56, passed away in his sleep on January 16, 2020. Michael, who was born on May 16, 1963, lived most of his life in Northeast Ohio, for several years he has called Akron his home. Affectionately called "The Mayor of Akron," he loved to show off his city of choice and always seemed to know someone everywhere he went in the City. Michael was majoring in Social Work at The University of Akron, and he was involved in the recovery community in Akron through his university studies, his training as a recovery coach at the Packard Institute, and his longtime membership at the Community of Christ Church and Recovery Center. Always a hard worker, Michael worked a variety of jobs from waiter/cook to roofer/landscaper. Most recently, he worked in the kitchen at Louie's Bar and Grille. Yet, despite his love for his family, friends, and Akron, Michael's faith in Christ was the centerpiece of his life. Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara, and is survived by his sister, Michelle; his son, Justin; and by countless friends. A memorial service will begin at 5:30 on Friday, January 31st at the Community of Christ Church, 834 Grant Street, Akron; Pastor Patrick Barrett officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Michael's name to an organization supporting the recovery community in Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
