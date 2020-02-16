|
Gary Wayne Perkins, 72, of Akron, passed away February 13, 2020 following two years of health issues. He was born December 29, 1947 in Akron, the son of the late Harry G. and Eva Lee (James) Perkins. He retired from Consolidated Freightway after 30 years service. Gary was preceded in death by his grandson, Calvin W. Ford Jr.; family, Michael Farrah III, Louise McMullin, William Perkins, Ginny Wolfesburger, Bonnie Farrah, and Kent Wolfesburger. He is survived by Mona Perkins and children, Cindy (Calvin) Ford, Rhonda Perkins, Donna Perkins, Jeff Perkins, Greg Perkins, and Bridget (Kent) Schaus, all of Akron; grandchildren, Brandi Perkins, Brittni Foertch, Aimee and Amber Ford; Kyle Brown-Perkins, Kennedy and Reagan Perkins; great grandchildren, Kameron and Kassidy Foertch; family, Velma (Dave) Woodhall, Tudie Williamson of Ohio, Bill (Karen) Farrah, Don (Diane) Farrah, Tom (Kim) Farrah, Michelle (Rick) Walters, and Mike Farrah II, all of West Virginia. Visitation will be 1:00 P.M. to 3:30 P.M. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 3:30 P.M. Pastor Ray Hylton will officiate. A celebration of life will follow at Millheim Baptist Church, (2661 Hayne Road, Akron, Ohio 44312). Special thanks to the Summa Palliative Care Unit. Memorial contributions may be made to: One of a Kind Pet Rescue at oneofakindpets.com Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020