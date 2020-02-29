|
Gary A. Young, 76, of Canton, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born in Buckhannon, WV on October 13, 1943 to the late William H. and Chaney Mae Young. Gary was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School and retired from Mercy Medical Center following 41 years of employment. He was a very active member of Central Baptist Church where he was involved in many church organizations, including the Golden Sunshiners. He was an avid collector of antique die cast model cars and enjoyed going to antique car shows. Gary was a wonderful and devoted husband who will be deeply missed. He leaves his wife, Carol, whom he married on June 21, 1969; brother-in-law, Eugene (Suzanne) Reynolds; nephew, Bryan (Lauren) Reynolds; great-niece, Grace Ann; great-nephew, Griffin; and several cousins. Funeral service will be Monday at 12:00 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, 4736 Tuscarawas St. W. Canton, OH 44708, with Pastor Randy Newcomer officiating. Burial will follow at North Canton Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central Baptist Church. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 29, 2020