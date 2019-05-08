Gary Zupp



1936- 2019



Gary R. Zupp, age 82, of Massillon, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 5th, 2019. Born October 3, 1936 in East Greenville, Ohio, to the late Jesse and Catherine (Keller) Zupp.



He has been an area resident all his life. He is a graduate of Washington High School ('57), where he met his future wife, Jacquie Aegerter, and married for the last 61 years. A Graduate of Kent State University ('60) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce Art. He served in the U.S. Army discharged Captain ('68). His early employment included Republic Steel and Sears & Roebuck as the manager in advertising. He then became employed at Firestone in advertising for 20 years. For the past 30 years, Gary nicknamed the "Zupper" was the owner of The Final Touch, where he helped businesses all over Ohio with their advertising specialties needs.



Gary was an avid golfer, and enthusiast of the Massillon Tiger's football team. He was a pitcher for slow pitch softball until he was in his 50's, playing for Firestone and other organizations. His love of music and entertainment created a side business, The Great Sounds, where he would DJ weddings nearly every weekend for 12 years. As a natural entrepreneur, he sold Hanover shoes, candy, and managed a local band, Star Fire ('77 -'78). In his later years, he spent his time golfing, doting on his pond, and spending time with his family.



He is a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He would say "if you can love your job and love where you live and can afford it you got it made." He did just that enjoying every day to the fullest, giving God the glory for all the blessings he had given him, through family and many friends.



Preceded in death by son, Erik; brothers, William, Howard Zupp; sister, Virginia (Zupp) McFee. Gary is survived by his wife, Jacquie L. (Aegerter); five children, Erin Zupp, Scott (Molly) Zupp, Jacquie (Kevin) Schoenfeld, Danalyn (Kevin II) Clark; 16 grandchildren, ElLisha Mayle, Matthew Mayle, Damion Cole, Savannah Cole, Jesse Zupp, Nicole Zupp, Andy (Mary) Zupp, Kaitlin (Fiance, Michael Pascazi) Zupp, Laurine Zupp, Miranda Zupp, Garett Zupp, Jacob Schoenfeld, Dustin Schoenfeld, Patrick Clark, Mason Clark, and Brody Clark; eight great-grandchildren, Ethan, Mykoel, Alexis, Brooke, Samuel, Truman, Lilith, and Ike and sister-in-law, Fran Zupp.



The family will receive friends on Friday, May 10th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 127 Cherry Rd. NE, Massillon, OH 44646. Burial will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens where military rites will be performed. Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222