Gasper "Gary" Angelo Garofalo died peacefully on June 19, 2020. At his side were his two children, Angela and Kevin. Gary was born in North Charleroi, PA, November 3, 1947, to parents, Gasper and Olga Garofalo. He received his B.A. from St. Vincent College, then he earned his M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh. After a brief stint at Buffalo State College, Gary joined the Department of Economics at the University of Akron in 1979. After three decades of a very productive academic career he retired as a professor of economics; he also served as department chair for several years in the 1980's. His academic research career in Economics began in the 1970s, analyzing the nation's productivity within metropolitan regions (specifically Pittsburgh and Cleveland), with the goal to guide economic policy toward the nation's older cities. The results from his research are published in the top academic journals and have influenced the work of many researchers and policy analysts working to advance our knowledge and understanding of cities. Gary never lost enthusiasm for interesting research questions and continued to publish long after his retirement. After retirement, he and his wife moved to San Diego, CA to be near their family and to enjoy the city they'd visited many times throughout their life. In retirement, Gary (Pappap) spent time caring for his beloved grandchildren, Olive and Samuel, with many trips to the zoo, Balboa Park museums, and to the gelato shop. Gary also continued his love of photography. Jazz music, and never missed an opportunity to enjoy a fine cigar with family and friends. He continued to support his hometown sports team by traveling up and down the West Coast to watch them play. He and Debbie also enjoyed traveling abroad during their retirement. Throughout his life, Gary loved to cook. Whether it be in the kitchen or on the grill, at his house or yours, his passion for sharing food was cherished by all. Gary not only prepared many traditional meals but continued to explore new cuisines and recipes, as evidenced by his robust cookbook and cookware collection. Gasper Garofalo leaves behind a son, Kevin (wife Beth); a daughter, Angela; two grandchildren, Olive and Samuel; and a brother, Robert (wife Cynthia) of Monessen, PA; and by nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents. Gasper and Olga (Dudra) he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah (Pierce). A Celebration of his life will be held next year in Akron, OH. Memorial donations may be made to Gary's favorite charity. Doctors Without Borders
. The family requests no floral arrangements.