Gasper "Gazi" Steve Tomcsik

Gasper Steve Tomcsik, "Gazi", age 56 of Akron, Ohio, died on February 23, 2019 at his home.

He was born on August 15, 1962 in Barberton, Ohio, the son of Ruth (nee Vinson) Tomcsik of Akron and the late Istvan Tomcsik.

Gasper was working for Arrow Senior Living as an STNA. He enjoyed going to concerts, throwing parties-especially Halloween parties, shopping, and thrifting; but his greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his mother, Gasper is survived by his siblings, Vera Tomcsik, Theresa Tomcsik, Elsie (Emmett) Rang, Marlena (fiance: Charlie Brown) Tomcsik, Jennifer Green, Lisa (Keith) Kendrick, and

Willie Tomcsik; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Also surviving are special friends, Chuck Harman, Brian West, and Mary Lou Hayward.

Other than his father, Steve was preceded in death by his brother,

Matthew Beach.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Following visitation Gasper will be cremated.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 2, 2019
