Gay Looker Stone



1952-2019



Gay L. Stone, 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Houston, Texas.



She is survived by her husband, Daniel Stone; three children, Melissa, Matthew, and Jennifer Stone; daughter-in-law, Ying Du, and grandson, James Stone. She also leaves to cherish her memory sisters, Sally Shaffer and Florence Looker, as well as extended family and friends. She was pre-deceased by sister, Judy Michael, and parents, Carl and Arlene Looker.



Gay left an indelible impression of kindness on all who knew her. She was raised in Akron, Ohio, and traveled with her family during her teen years to various locations, including to Switzerland where she attended the Leysin American School. She was married to Daniel for almost 44 years, and their partnership included living in three different countries, raising three children, and battling cancer; it was a journey that exemplified love and dedication for each other and for their family. Gay was proud of her grandson, James, for his creativity and his sweet nature.



Memorial services will not be held, per Gay's wishes, but her family and friends will hold her in their hearts forever. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary