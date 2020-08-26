(Judith) Gayle Callesen (Judith) Gayle Callesen, of Akron, passed peacefully on August 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom Thompson, Ola Lee "Judy" Taggert, and Bob Taggert; daughter, Leslie Bradley; and husbands, Bernie Callesen and Harvey Duncan. She is survived by her children, Lena Duncan Smoot (Doug), Thom Duncan,Ted Duncan, and Tina Williams (Steve); sister, Fran Miller; brother, Frank Thompson; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
