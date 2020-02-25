|
) Ransom TOGETHER AGAIN WADSWORTH -- Gayle Elaine (McAfee) Ransom who resided in Wadsworth, Ohio, was born June 13,1936 in Cleveland, Ohio went home to be reunited with the loves of her life, her husband and the Lord Jesus. She retired as one of the top ten salespeople in Medina County after 37 years with Avon Products which she began in Granger Twp where she resided for many years. She consistently earned top performer awards for making women feel beautiful. Her greatest joy in life was her family and her passion was in gardening & landscaping. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ople McAfee; her loving husband of 51 years, Huey Ransom. Gayle is survived by her daughters, Karen (William) Thompson/Salzgeber, Kathy (Michael) Ballash; her beloved grandsons, Alex (Laura) Ballash, Scott (Candace) Thompson, Bryan Thompson; her six great grandchildren; brothers, Donald McAfee, Thomas (Joyce) McAfee; sister, Joyce Ritter; many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held 4-6 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio where a service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Interment will be at Grange Fairview Cemetery. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 25, 2020