Gayle M. Lightner (Webster) NORTON -- Gayle Marie Lightner (nee Webster), 79, died September 28, 2019 at Akron City Hospital. Gayle was born in Barberton and was a life resident of the Barberton/Norton area. She worked in the Treasurer's Office for Norton City Schools and also as a bookkeeper for Larry's Equipment Sales and Service. Gayle was a thrill seeker extraordinaire. She loved riding in hot air balloons and riding rollercoasters at Cedar Point, especially the Millennium Force's backseat. She loved her garden and roses which decorated her home year round. Gayle also enjoyed driving around looking at Holiday Light displays and decorations. Preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lightner Jr.; her father, William "Bill" Webster; and her Beloved cat. She is survived by her beloved Children and Caregivers, Joe and Rachael Stefan; and her grandchildren, Nick, Chris, Matthew and Andrew. Per Gayle's wishes, Services will be private with burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a in Gayle's memory. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019