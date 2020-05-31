Gemma Casteel passed away after a brief illness on May 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Gemma was born on November 13, 1932 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Domenico and Paulina Rubeis. She married James Casteel and they raised their six kids in the Stow, Ohio area. Known worldwide for her meatballs and cookies, Gemma's passion for cooking and hospitality was passed on to all who met her and her most prized possession was a giant cutting board that she used to make homemade pasta. There were no guests in her home; everyone who entered was considered family...So much so, that you were just as likely to be offered a meal and a place to sleep as you were to be assigned a chore. She was a lifelong Christian, who shared her faith with everyone she met along with her sense of humor and generosity. The only thing she loved more than her family and friends, was her pets...other people's pets and well, any animals. (Say "Hi" to Pepe Le Pew for us, Mom.) She is now reunited in Heaven with her husband, James; her daughter, Linda Sager; her parents; her brothers Nello, Enzo, Orlando, Carmen and her sister, Annie. She is survived by her children, Paula Jilling, Kathy Kuchta, Dawn Kracker, James Casteel and Merrie Casteel; as well as 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many other cousins, nieces, nephews and more. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter on Gemma's behalf. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)