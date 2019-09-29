|
Gene Bennett Johnston Gene Bennett Johnston, 87, of Norton, passed away on September 26, 2019. He was born in Buckhannon, West Virginia on May 9, 1932 to the late Lawrence and Cora (Strader) Johnston. Gene was a U.S. Army Veteran who served in the Korean Conflict. Gene enjoyed playing billiards, ping pong, cards, checkers, gardening, going to auctions and visiting with family and friends. He was a big fan of the Cleveland Indians and loved taking trips with family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian. He will be dearly missed by his children, Victoria Johnston (Steven Dieckbrader), Dana Johnston (RoseAnne Polasky), Eric (Sharon) Johnston, Gary (Debbie) Johnston, Lori (Todd) Wilken; grandchildren, Jessica (Marcus) Manchester and Luke Wilken. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. The funeral service will take place Thursday, October 3rd at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Gene will be laid to rest at East Liberty Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Gene's name to the . To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019