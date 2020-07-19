Gene Bourn, 86, of Uniontown, went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020. Gene was born on July 5, 1934 to Ralph and Hazel Bourn. Gene was a graduate of Springfield High School, where he was inducted into the sports Hall of Fame. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, infant Ruth, Willagene Swartz, Sandra Craiglow; brothers, Ralph, Dick, Ellis; and granddaughter, Alexis Henley. Gene is survived by his wife of 63 years, Peggy; daughters, Ame (Chuck) Henley, Alison Carey; grandchildren, Andrew (Krissy) Henley, Adam (Jen) Henley, Aaron (Anna) Carey, Abbey (Jeremy) Jagger; great-grandchildren, Maddie, Emma, Hank, Boone, Declan, Jett; and twin brother, Jack (Beverly) Bourn. A private family service will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, with interment at Hillside Memorial Park. Hecker-Patron Funeral Home has had the privilege of assisting the Bourn family during their time of need. Prayers, memories, and condolences may be expressed to the family at heckerpatronfuneralhome.com