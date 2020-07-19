1/1
Gene Bourn, 86, of Uniontown, went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020. Gene was born on July 5, 1934 to Ralph and Hazel Bourn. Gene was a graduate of Springfield High School, where he was inducted into the sports Hall of Fame. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, infant Ruth, Willagene Swartz, Sandra Craiglow; brothers, Ralph, Dick, Ellis; and granddaughter, Alexis Henley. Gene is survived by his wife of 63 years, Peggy; daughters, Ame (Chuck) Henley, Alison Carey; grandchildren, Andrew (Krissy) Henley, Adam (Jen) Henley, Aaron (Anna) Carey, Abbey (Jeremy) Jagger; great-grandchildren, Maddie, Emma, Hank, Boone, Declan, Jett; and twin brother, Jack (Beverly) Bourn. A private family service will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, with interment at Hillside Memorial Park. Hecker-Patron Funeral Home has had the privilege of assisting the Bourn family during their time of need. Prayers, memories, and condolences may be expressed to the family at heckerpatronfuneralhome.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
