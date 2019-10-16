|
Gene C. Becker, 77, passed away on October 11, 2019. He was born September 27, 1942 in Milwaukee, WI to the late Carl and Erma Becker. Gene retired from Babcock & Wilcox as a mechanical engineer. He was a life-long Green Bay Packers fan, and will be remembered for his love of golf, biking, painting, woodworking and crafts. After retirement, Gene enjoyed volunteering at the Akron Civic Theater and traveling the world with his wife, Marion. He and Marion were involved in Holy Hour for many years at St. Augustine's Church and he was a member of Prince of Peace Church in Barberton. Gene is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marion; children, Christopher Becker, Matthew Becker and Laura (Todd) Miller; grandchildren, Brianna, Rachel, Alyssa, Adam and Blake; and sister, Louise (John) Feider, of Woodland Park, Colorado. Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd. on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Barberton OH 44203. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to spend your time and treasures with your loved ones. 330-825-3633 Bacher - Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019