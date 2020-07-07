Gene Chicoine, legendary Martial Arts fighter and teacher, died March 2, 2020 at the age of 89. The internationally renowned fighter was the President of the International Shuai Chiao Association. Chosen by Chang Dung Sheng, widely considered the greatest Chinese fighter of the last 100 years, to be his 13th and last disciple and son, the only Caucasian ever to have had access to the inner circle of the great Grand Master. Chicoine was Chang's first personal student in a decade. Chicoine fought and defeated every challenger in Taiwan, prior to formally being accepted as his son. Such an incredible story prompted the magazine "Inside Kung-Fu" to send a reporter to Taiwan to verify the information. Having confirmed it, the magazine printed the story on February of 1998 and on several other editions. Chicoine was appointed to be Grand Master's successor as head of the ISCA. At the Grand Master's death, he was given his belt, the 10th degree Black belt. Throughout his life, Chicoine trained thousands of students in his school, traveled extensively to Taiwan, demonstrating and teaching in Taipei's Central College Police Academy, and other institutions. In the U.S. among other disciplines, he trained Police Officers in self defense in Academies throughout the NE. A veteran of the 11th Airborne Division in World War II, he served in law enforcement in Summit and Portage Counties and in the National Guard. He remained a teacher until his death. His elite school of Chinese Martial Arts will continue operating as HoChun in Tallmadge, Ohio, under a new leader, 9th degree Black Belt, Michael LoGrasso, Chicoine's first Discple, his highest ranked student, and with whom he trained for over 41 years. He leaves behind his wife, Juana; sons, Gene and Rich; beloved grandchildren, Courtney, Wesley, Kendra, Kylan, Kassie and Beau. The death of this legendary teacher will leave a great void in the annals of the history of true Chinese Martial Arts of the twentieth and twenty first centuries. Interment will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Rittman, OH 44270. Memorial Mass will be Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice
