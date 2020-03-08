|
Gene Daniels, age 92, born in Corbin, KY on December 9, 1927, passed away peacefully at home in Kent, OH on March 1, 2020. Gene served in WWII and was a Navy Veteran, retired from Chrysler Corporation. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling. Preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Ann Malone, he is survived by his beloved wife, Doris of 71 years; children, Steve (Eileen) Daniels, Dan Daniels, Pamela Goode, and son-in-law Marty Malone; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Family wishes to thank the staff of Grace Hospice for their excellent care. Private family Services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020